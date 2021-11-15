How rare is it for RI to see 3 tornadoes in November?

Severe Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Until this past weekend, there had never been a tornado recorded in Rhode Island during the month of November.

Not only did one touch down on Saturday, but three, leaving behind a trail of damage in North Kingstown, Westerly and Foster.

On Monday, Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello caught up with the NWS’ Joe Dellicarpini to learn more about this rare occurrence.

Watch the full interview in the video above, and below, hear from Rhode Islanders who were impacted by the tornadoes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Storm Ready Resources

More Storm Ready Resources

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community