StormBeat: Snow begins to fall as major winter storm moves in; travel impacts expected

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Snow is starting to fall across Southern New England as a major storm creeps into the region.

Here is how much snow the Pinpoint Weather 12 team is expecting to fall by late Monday night into early Tuesday morning:

12-15″ north and west of I-295 in Rhode Island into Massachusetts including Woonsocket, Burrillville, Foster, Glocester, Smithfield, North Attleboro.

8-12″ across most of the rest of the area including Providence, Cranston, Warwick, East Providence, Pawtucket, Westerly, and Newport.

5-8″ along the south coast of Massachusetts including New Bedford and Westport.

Coating to as much as 5″ on the Cape and Islands where sleet and rain is also expected.

Several cities and towns issued parking bans ahead of the storm. Additionally, several school districts, including Providence, have announced they will have a distance learning day on Monday.

The Rhode Island Department of Health has announced all state-operated COVID-19 testing sites be closed Monday. COVID-19 vaccinations are also canceled at Rhode Island’s regional clinics in Bristol, Providence, and East Greenwich.

There may be some slick roads for people traveling Monday morning, but the afternoon and evening commute will be much tougher. Because of heavy snow, poor visibility, and snow-covered roads, travel could be very dangerous for anyone trying to commute home, especially in northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, Mass.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has implemented a tractor-trailer ban on all state roadways until further notice, according to Rhode Island State Police. Trucks with emergency supplies will be exempted.

If you have to travel Monday, it would be best to do so early in the morning. During the afternoon and evening, snow removal crews will have an easier time if people can stay off the roads.

The winter storm is also expected to bring wind gusts of 35-50 mph this afternoon into tonight; this could lead to scattered power outages.

There will likely be some flight delays in the northeast including the possibility of some issues at TF Green. Anyone with a flight departing on Monday should check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

Be sure to keep your phones and other devices charged and have an emergency kit ready with flashlights, extra batteries, blankets and drinking water.

Storm Ready: Power Outage Safety

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, public health officials are encouraging everyone to include face masks and hand sanitizer in their emergency kits as well.

