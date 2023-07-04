EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sudden downpours sent water gushing down streets across Southern New England Tuesday afternoon, flooding roadways and leaving drivers stranded.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Kent and Providence counties, as well as Bristol County in Massachusetts, but it has since expired.

12 News spotted a man kayaking down Pleasant Valley Parkway, which was flooded with several feet of water. Residents were seen scooping water out of their previously submerged cars with buckets as a snowplow cleared water from the street.

WATCH: Man kayaks down Pleasant Valley Parkway (Story continues below.)

Flash flooding was also reported in East Providence, North Providence, Seekonk and Taunton, rendering numerous streets impassable.

More than 5,500 Rhode Islanders and roughly 1,700 Massachusetts residents were without power during the height of the storm.

Some Fourth of July fireworks displays were postponed due to the weather.