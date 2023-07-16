EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heavy rainfall flooded roads across Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, forcing some drivers to find a different way to their destination.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the entire state as the storm moved through, which has since expired.

Both sides of Route 10 were closed at Union Avenue in Providence for the second time in less than a week due to flooding across all lanes of traffic, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation. The highway has since reopened.

R.I. State Police said I-95 North and South were also temporarily closed due to flooding at Thurbers Avenue, but have reopened.

(Story continues below video.)

At around 3 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) reported that roads in East Providence were flooded and impassable, including Dewy Avenue.

The water level could be seen going up past residents’ knees, and one neighbor showed 12 News her backyard, which was completely submerged.

Another woman who has lived on Dewy Avenue for 23 years said people are constantly dealing with damage from the floods.

“We all work – we’re hardworking people, but something needs to be done. We’re losing furniture, people lost photo albums, things they can’t replace, it’s sad,” said Sherice Cooper.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva was in the Dewey Avenue neighborhood Sunday afternoon and said his administration is working to find solutions for residents.

“So we’re looking at this week — looking at adding more catch basins,” said DaSilva. “We’re hoping that helps but I’m not sure if that’s going to be the answer,” he continued.

(Story continues below video.)

The NWS also said reported that Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston was flooded and impassable. Video shared with 12 News showed a white sedan stuck in the middle of the flood.

Communities in Warwick also experienced floods with cars seen driving through the water on Bellows Street.

The American Red Cross urged residents to exercise caution during the storm.