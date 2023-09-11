PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heavy rainfall rendered roadways across the Ocean State impassable Monday afternoon, submerging cars and leaving drivers stranded.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning Monday evening for Providence County, which is set to expire at 8:15 p.m.
Branch Avenue near the Route 146 South on-ramp was completely underwater by 7 p.m. Monday. The Providence Fire Department estimates that the water has risen at least four feet high.
The Providence Fire Department is assisting stranded drivers by transporting them via two rafts to higher ground. Firefighters rescued 25 people from submerged vehicles on Branch Avenue.
The flooding also impacted storefronts along Branch Avenue, including Citi Trends.
Downpours also sent water gushing down Atwood Avenue in Johnston, where cars were left submerged up to their door handles in some spots.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.
