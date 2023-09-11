PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heavy rainfall rendered roadways across the Ocean State impassable Monday afternoon, submerging cars and leaving drivers stranded.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning Monday evening for Providence County, which is set to expire at 8:15 p.m.

Branch Avenue near the Route 146 South on-ramp was completely underwater by 7 p.m. Monday. The Providence Fire Department estimates that the water has risen at least four feet high.

Providence Fire Dept using at least 2 small boats to rescue stranded drivers on Branch Ave near 146. I can see at least 4 vehicles disabled in flood waters from my vantage point. Water appears to be rising still, although rain has stopped. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/TlAlbLtHLz — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) September 11, 2023

The Providence Fire Department is assisting stranded drivers by transporting them via two rafts to higher ground. Firefighters rescued 25 people from submerged vehicles on Branch Avenue.

The flooding also impacted storefronts along Branch Avenue, including Citi Trends.

Downpours also sent water gushing down Atwood Avenue in Johnston, where cars were left submerged up to their door handles in some spots.

This is Atwood Ave in Johnston from the area of the Stop and Shop Plaza down to the Rt 6 ramps. Completely shut down due to flooding. Water up to a cars door handle in some spots, and it continues to rush down the road into this area. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/4Z4rVbINR9 — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) September 11, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.