CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Schools around Southern New England are still feeling the impacts of Monday’s storm that brought downpours and damaging winds.

Flooded roadways are causing transportation issues across the state, including Cumberland, where they were forced to cancel school due to a flooded bus yard.

Scituate has canceled school due to a power outage, as well as the Leo A. Savoie School in Woonsocket.

The Francis J. Varieur Elementary School will have a distance learning day since the building also has no power.

In Warwick, students at Toll Gate High School will have a distance learning day. They were sent home early on Monday after the strong winds caused an issue with the roof.