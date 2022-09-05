PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers are urged to use caution Monday afternoon as downpours move through the area.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for Providence and the surrounding areas, while the rest of Southern New England remains under a Flood Watch.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca says frequent showers, some heavy, are expected to continue through Monday evening and into Tuesday.

WEATHER ALERT: Heavy downpours at our studios in East Providence. Flood warning in some communities with localized urban and street flooding pic.twitter.com/4zeVSfPDB0 — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) September 5, 2022

Significant street flooding has been reported in some areas, including portions of Atwood Avenue in Cranston and Johnston.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on I-95 due to flooding in the area of the Thurbers Avenue curve.

R.I. State Police say Route 10 in Providence is closed due to flooding near Union Avenue.

Seriously— you don’t want to have to pay for this damage later. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/nshVEOPc7s — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) September 5, 2022