FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Heavy downpours along with lightning and thunder are moving across Southern New England early Friday morning.
A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday evening. Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo is tracking rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts that could cause some street and poor drainage flooding.
Localized flooding has already been seen in Fall River, where a car was seen stuck in the water along Quarry Street.
Storms are possible throughout the morning commute.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
