A bus was stuck in flood waters on Park Avenue in Cranston following Sunday’s storm

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Scattered downpours and thunderstorms caused flash flooding in multiple Rhode Island communities and led to the cancellation of PVDFest on Sunday.

In a statement on social media, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley stated that the third and final day of the annual festival was cancelled due to lightning and flash flooding the area.

Meanwhile, Route 10 at Union Avenue was also closed down because of flooding, but reopened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 12 News cameras captured multiple cars trapped in the middle of the flood waters on Route 10.

Video shared with 12 News also showed significant flooding on Hamilton Street in Providence during the afternoon.

Flooding was also seen on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston where multiple cars were partially submerged in the water.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Providence and Kent Counties until 4:45 p.m. Sunday.