Extreme Drought continues, expands in Southern New England

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Drought Monitor kept Rhode Island in the “Extreme Drought” category Thursday and even expanded this area into parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Not only has rainfall been sparse lately, but precipitation has also been extremely lacking since the start of 2020. With only 24.54 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, T.F. Green is running over nine inches below normal for the year.

There are actually some areas in southern New England that are even lower than that — a volunteer observing station in Providence has measured only around 21 inches of precipitation in 2020!

Bristol County Massachusetts has received very low rainfall totals as well.

Using Jan. 1st to Sept. 24 as our rainfall measuring gauge, is this the driest stretch in recorded history for the Providence area? Nope. It is in the top ten driest but it is not in first place.

In 1957, only 17.71 inches of precipitation hit the ground from Jan. 1st to Sept. 24.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/23/2020: Richard Arenberg, Political Science Professor, Brown University Watson Institute

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour