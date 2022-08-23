PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Street flooding has become an issue in some parts of Southern New England as downpours and thunderstorms move through the area.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca said the ground in some areas is hydrophobic due to the extreme drought, causing rainwaters to flow into and build up on roadways.

WEATHER ALERT: Tracking downpours and some thunder. Strongest storm approaching Attleboro and Reboboth. Gusts to 40+ mph and small hail possible with that storm. pic.twitter.com/9RcT2ZAJ8p — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) August 23, 2022

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) reports that all travel lanes on I-195 West near Exit 2 are blocked due to flooding.

It’s pouring! ☔️ Forgot what this is like! Traffic is crawling on both sides of 195 as drivers take it slow. Some spots are flooded. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/gVtSMuxJNs — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 23, 2022

The rain is expected to continue through the afternoon and could impact the evening commute.