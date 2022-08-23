PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Street flooding has become an issue in some parts of Southern New England as downpours and thunderstorms move through the area.
Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca said the ground in some areas is hydrophobic due to the extreme drought, causing rainwaters to flow into and build up on roadways.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) reports that all travel lanes on I-195 West near Exit 2 are blocked due to flooding.
The rain is expected to continue through the afternoon and could impact the evening commute.
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App