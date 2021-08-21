Crowd told to leave concert in Central Park due to weather

Severe Weather

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People arrive before the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” in New York’s Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrates its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

NEW YORK (AP) — The crowd at a superstar-laden Central Park concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus was asked to leave because of severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached.

New York City police on Saturday night told concertgoers via Twitter to “calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park. This is NOT an emergency.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office did not provide further information about the status of the concert.

The highly promoted “Homecoming Concert” featured Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli among the performers.

Saturday’s event comes after a series of hip-hop concerts in the last week at outdoor venues around the city.

The concert kicked off amid worries about the contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

New York City over the past week has averaged just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, according to state statistics. That’s up from just under 200 cases per day in late June. Only about 54% of all city residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those who attend the concert, the majority of tickets for which were handed out for free, had to show proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

