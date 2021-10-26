Crews preparing for power outages and other challenges with coming nor’easter

WARWICK, R.I (WPRI) — It was four years ago when a powerful storm took aim at Southern New England, taking power to about 150,000 households. Now, the area is looking at another late Fall nor’easter.

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse is predicting they will have over 2000 field personnel across New England as they prepare for another heavy storm similar to the storm in 2017. However, Kresse says this one presents different challenges.

“That was a pretty significant storm, very similar conditions. Lots of rain, very strong winds. That was a quick-mover, too. The concerns with this storm coming in is that it’s really looking like a slow-mover right now. So, that could present some challenges.”

Challenges such as several inches of rain that soften the ground, increasing the chances of trees coming down and taking the power with it. According to Kresse, fully foliaged trees can act like parachutes and catch the strong winds, also making them more likely to come down.

National Grid currently has crews on standby ready to respond. 12 News also reached out to Eversource, who handles power outages for Bristol county and they say they too have crews ready to move to the hardest-hit cities and towns.