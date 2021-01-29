Cold weather safety tips you should know as the coldest air of the season impacts southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Well, the coldest air of the season is here across southern New England. Temperatures only reached the upper teens on Friday with wind chills in the single digits.

Here are some cold weather safety tips to help you get through this cold stretch.

The first safety tip would be to limit time outdoors and exposure to your skin. If you do have to venture outdoors, wear extra layers preferably silk, polyester, or other materials that help retain heat. Cotton is not the best in cold weather as it allows body heat to escape.

When it comes to cars, check your tire pressure and antifreeze levels. Tire pressure can drop up to 1 PSI for every 10 degrees temperature drop. As temperatures drop, the air inside the tires become denser causing the pressure to drop.

