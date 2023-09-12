PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Southern New Englanders are still grappling with the mess Monday’s rain left behind.

Heavy downpours caused flash flooding in some areas, including Providence where firefighters rescued more than two dozen people stranded along Branch Avenue after the West River overflowed.

The water was at least 4 feet high in some areas and Providence firefighters were seen using rafts and swiftwater rescue suits to help 25 people get to safety.

Both directions of Route 146 were temporarily shut down and emergency crews had to keep moving their vehicles back because the water was not letting up.

The water levels have since dwindled down in certain areas but there is extensive damage left behind to some of the businesses in the shopping center.

A look inside and you can see several inches of water still sitting inside, as well as damage to the front doors, windows, walls, and ceilings. One of the walls connecting two businesses together is also completely gone.

Merchandise was seen scattered across the parking lot and it is full of mud and other runoff from the river.

Providence police say they now have two officers on scene guarding businesses that were looted during the flood. The businesses are still not secure due to the damage, police added.

We’ve been watching people for the last hour take advantage of this vacant, flooded shopping center. Going in empty handed and coming out with arms full of items.



We’re told RI State Police are on their way to get this under control. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/wQ6hThZxS3 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 12, 2023

Even though the rain has stopped, the National Weather Service extended its Flood Warning for Providence County through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Branch Avenue wasn’t the only roadway rendered impassable by heavy rainfall. Atwood Avenue near Johnston Plaza flooded and left several drivers trapped in their vehicles.

Flash flooding was also reported in Cranston, North Providence and Cumberland.

Just over the border in North Attleboro, flooding was so bad in sports that an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated by Fire Chief Christopher Coleman for residents in need at North Attleboro Middle School.

Town officials say that was the second time they saw significant rainfall in a 72-hour span. There were several reports of flooded homes and roads throughout the town.

A disaster declaration was made by town officials and representatives from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) then responded to the EOC.

Neighbors on Old Post Road were seen pumping water out of their basements to save their homes.

Heavy rains over the last few days have caused a river to overflow into the parking lot of a North Attleboro apartment complex. Here you can see the water almost covering the wheels of a car in the lot. I’ll have more all morning on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/MkX7MomLB1 — Jake Holter (@JakeHolterTV) September 12, 2023