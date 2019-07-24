Cleanup efforts underway after tornado tears through Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — For only the fourth time in the past 70 years, a tornado touched down in Cape Cod on Tuesday.

The EF1 tornado had measured winds up to 110 mph and touched down two times—once in Yarmouth and once in Harwich—leaving behind a trail of damage and knocking out power to thousands.

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 30,000 customers remained without power, according to Eversource.

Officials said eight communities in all sustained significant damage. On Wednesday, people around the Cape could be seen picking up downed tree limbs and other debris such as mailboxes and window fronts.

Cleaning up downed power lines is the main focus right now along with making sure everyone is safe. Despite all the damage, no injuries have been reported thus far.

Harwich declared a state of emergency in hopes of securing more funding and resources for the recovery efforts.

The National Weather Service sent representatives to the Cape to assess the damage and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is meeting with officials in Harwich.

