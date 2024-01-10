WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of residents in West Warwick were forced out of their homes due to intense flooding from a storm that moved through overnight.

Battalion Chief Paul Boisclair said crews were called to the area of Knight, Westly and Vine and streets around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, water was seen rushing quickly down the road and boats were deployed to rescue residents.

Some wanted to stay, Boisclair said, but at least 35 people who wanted to go to a shelter were brought to the West Warwick Civic Center.

“I’ve never seen it this bad in this area,” Boisclair said. “I’ve been in West Warwick for 35 years and I’ve never seen this much water on this side of the town.”

Power has since been cut since a lot of basements have 4-5 feet of water, according to Boisclair.

