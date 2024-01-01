EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wildfires, tornadoes, cold snaps, flooding, a tropical storm and storm surges, plus lots and lots of rain, all impacted Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts in 2023.

Here is a recap of the biggest weather events from last year:

The year started off pretty quiet. Southern New England saw a few minor snow storms and the winter was one of the least snowy on record. Only 10.9 inches of snow fell at T.F. Green International Airport all winter, which is about 25 inches below the seasonal average.

The winter was also one of the warmest on record, but a cold snap on February 3 brought temperatures well below zero, damaging some local peach and apple crops and prompted warming shelters to open. The air mass, which originated near the north pole, brought temperatures down to -9 degrees in Providence and -12 degrees in Foster. Even Newport, surrounded by relatively warm water, dropped to -8 degrees.

The spring started out with adequate amounts of rainfall, but a dry stretch in April, combined with warm and windy conditions, allowed a couple of wildfires to spread through Exeter and West Greenwich.

Firefighters worked night and day to battle the flames. Blackhawk helicopters carried water from a nearby pond to help put the fires out.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said more than 480 acres were burned in Exeter and West Greenwich in April. The Exeter wildfire was the largest in Rhode Island since 1942. In 2023, 582 acres were burned in Rhode Island from 78 reported fires.

In June, smoke from Canadian wildfires brought extremely hazy skies to the area and air quality reached unhealthy levels for a few days. A total of 10 Air Quality Alerts were issued by the DEM in 2023, eight of those days were due to wildfire smoke. Typically, Air Quality Alerts are issued for elevated levels of ground-level ozone, not from wildfire smoke.

The dry weather did not last too long, as a stretch of rainy weather began in June. In fact, 2023 was one of the rainiest years, finishing as the 6th wettest on record. The rain seemed to favor only the weekends, too, which was bad for recreational activities in the summer and for local tourism. Only six weekends after Memorial Day weekend were completely rain-free.

With all the rain came beach closures. This past year had the most beach closure days since 2006. The rain causes contaminants, like animal waste, to enter the water creating unhealthy conditions for swimming. In total, 246 beach closure days were reported by the Rhode Island DEM in 2024.

Then the storms came… and the tornadoes.

The first tornado hit Mattapoisett on Aug. 8, late in the morning. An EF-1 tornado with winds of 95 mph spent 3 minutes on the ground and uprooted trees throughout the town.

“You’re like, this is weird,” Mattapoisett resident Marcia Dupont said. “You see branches in the middle of summer here, flying by the back window, the bushes and whoosh, shaking bad. This is isn’t good.”

No injuries were reported from that tornado. A second tornado touched down in Barnstable a little after noon that same day.

Just 10 days later, tornadoes swept across the region again. An EF-2 touched down in Scituate on Byron Randall Road, knocking down hundreds of trees. That was the first EF-2 tornado in nearly 40 years in Rhode Island. The last one moved through Cranston and Providence in August 1986. No injuries were reported.

The same tornado that touched down in Scituate lifted from the ground and touched down again on I-295 in Johnston during the busy morning commute and then traveled into North Providence.

The tornado picked up a car and tossed it down the highway. Fortunately, the driver, Glocester resident Dailyn Giorgio, was OK.

“I saw it come right at me. It hit the car. It felt like I was hitting a wall,” Giorgio said.

Less than a month later, on Sept. 13, tornadoes touched down once again. This time it was a tornado outbreak, which is very unusual for this part of the country.

Four different twisters hit Foster, Glocester/Scituate, Lincoln and North Attleboro. The worst of the damage was in Glocester on Bungee Road where trees were uprooted and twisted with power lines.

Fortunately, warnings kept residents safe and no injuries were reported.

More storms brought tremendous amounts of rain (8 to 12 inches) in just a few hours, causing devastating flooding in Providence, North Providence, Cranston and North Attleboro.

The flash flooding inundated homes, businesses and roads with, in some cases, 6 feet of water.

Just a couple days after the devastating flooding, Hurricane Lee began making its way northward. The Pinpoint Weather 12 Team felt confident the worst of the storm would stay to our east, but watched its northward progress closely.

Lee, once a powerful Category 5 storm in the Atlantic, grazed southeast New England as a tropical storm with gusty winds and rain, but the impacts were felt more in Maine and Nova Scotia, Canada.

Dec. 11 and 18 each featured storms with heavy rainfall and destructive winds. The first storm brought 3 to 4 inches of rain, the second brought an additional 3 to 6 inches of rain.

That 6 to 10 inches of rain within a week led to river, home and business flooding. Power was knocked out to thousands for a couple of days during each storm.

A storm surge up Narragansett Bay damaged structures along the coastline, including the Windjammer Surf Bar in Westerly. The threat of the storm surge was so great, the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier river and street gates were closed to protect interests in Providence.

Preliminary water levels for the Providence gauge was at 9.2 feet, putting the surge up Narragansett Bay as high as it was during the December 23, 2022 storm and in the top 10 highest surges on record for Narragansett Bay.

The statistics are also in for 2023! Here a list of those stats, plus other interesting oddities from the year:

6th wettest on record

11th warmest year on record for Providence

Highest temperature ever recorded in February (71° on February 16th)

Only one 90° day the entire year (Sept 7 — 92°) for Providence

8 daily high temperature records were tied or broken

3 daily low temperature records tied or broken

4 daily high minimum records were tied or broken

8 daily precipitation records broken

Winter of 2022-2023 was the 4th warmest on record

Winter of 2022-2023 was the 10th least snowy on record

4 tornadoes touched down in Rhode Island in 2023, the yearly average is a little less than 1