2 homes reportedly struck by lightning during morning storms

(WPRI) — Multiple lightning strikes were reported Thursday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through Southern New England.

In Fairhaven, lightning reportedly struck a home on Judson Drive, damaging the roof and frying some of the appliances inside.

Homeowner Dana Rhodes told 12 News she was awake with her two young kids as the storm moved over her home. She said she felt something wasn’t right and called 911.

“It was a very loud crack, boom, my house kind of shut off for a split second. Then it was like weird electricity, like if you stuck your hand in a socket, that weird feeling in my body,” Rhodes recalled.

She said she and her family were shaken up, but no injuries were reported.

In Woonsocket, a home on Summer Street was also reportedly hit by lightning just after 7 a.m., leaving some charring on the spire atop the home.

There was no additional damage and no injuries were reported.