Severe thunderstorms impacting our area; flooding, damage reported

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued across the area.

Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible. Strong storms continue to move towards the southeast, producing heavy rainfall.

A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for northeastern Washington County, eastern Kent County, and southeastern Providence County in Rhode Island and northwestern Bristol County, Mass.

There have been reports of flooding and trees down in the Narragansett area, as well as small branches down and pea-size hail in North Smithfield.

