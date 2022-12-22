PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — School closings are starting to roll in ahead of Friday’s storm, as strong winds and rain are expected to batter the region.

Scituate Public Schools and Cumberland Public Schools are among those that have cancelled school Friday, citing the storm and likely power outages.

Some districts, including the Providence Public School District, are already scheduled to be off on Friday for the start of the holiday break.

Some religious services and after-school activities are also cancelled.

This is a developing story. Check the Pinpoint Closing Network to see if your school cancels class on Friday.