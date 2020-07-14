Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. As of 11 AM some storms were already beginning to pop up near New Bedford, MA. These storms have a history of producing heavy rainfall as they move across Buzzards Bay.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a “Marginal” risk for severe weather. The main risk will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail with any storms that do form.

If you’re out and about this afternoon, here are a few key things that you should know. We’re watching all areas for the threat of severe storms. The timing will be this afternoon into the evening. Main threats again are heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

With dew points in the mid to upper 60’s in most areas there is plenty of moisture in the air. Even some dew points in the 70’s across southeastern Massachusetts. With the combination of daytime heating, lots of moisture in the air, and a “trigger mechanism” (a piece of energy moving through the area), this will allow for storms to fire up over the coming hours.

As we start off the hour by hour at 2 PM, a few isolated but severe storms will be around. It’s important to remember that the exact locations of these storms will most likely change but the timing is the key part.

Around 3 PM, storms could consolidate and approach the south coast with heavy rains, gusty winds, and even small hail.

For any boaters and beach-goers, the early evening hours look to be the time to watch the sky as these storms make their way offshore.

A few stray storms are still possible as we head into the first half of tonight, but as the sun sets and we lose the fuel from the daytime heating, storms should begin to weaken.

Things begin to clear out later this evening and overnight but clouds and fog are possible, especially across coastal areas.

