WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After reaching its second-highest level on record, the Pawtuxet River has begun to recede, but its impacts will still be felt in the days leading up to Christmas.

The deluge from Monday’s storm caused rivers and streams to overflow into neighborhoods and commercial areas.

The Pawtuxet, which runs through western Rhode Island, crested at over 15 feet on Tuesday, which is six feet higher than flood stage. It’s expected to gradually recede back below flood stage by Friday.

Areas surrounding the Pawtuxet and Pocasset rivers were still dealing with major flooding on Wednesday, with some roadways and parking lots completely underwater. DPW crews there and in neighboring Cranston have been out working to clear water and debris.

“There’s going to be more cleanup because of what the flood damage is,” Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said. “There are businesses that can’t open right before Christmas, and that’s terrible too.”

Flooding on Belfield Drive in Johnston (Photo: Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV)

Both Picozzi and Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said they’ve been in touch with members of the state’s congressional delegation, who have offered to help get assistance for those affected by the flooding.

Hopkins said we won’t know the true extent of the damage to homes and businesses until the floodwaters recede.

“What we have to do is send in both our fire inspection to check the electrical boxes, and then we’ll send in our citywide inspectors to check for structural damage,” he explained.

Elsewhere, the Woonasquatucket River has receded below flood stage, while minor to moderate flooding continues on the Blackstone, Wood and Pawcatuck rivers.

Cumberland schools were forced to close on Wednesday because of flooding around the town’s bus yard. There will also be no child care at Boys and Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island.

WATCH: View of Pawtuxet River from Sky Drone 12