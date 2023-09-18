PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Businesses on Branch Avenue in Providence are still boarded up after they were heavily damaged in a flood last week.

As the cleanup continues there and in other areas affected by the storm, there’s the potential for more flash flooding on Monday, with heavy and widespread rain in the forecast.

Outside Citi Trends and Dollar General, there are dumpsters full of unusable products almost a week after the West River overflowed, sending water rushing across the parking lot and into the storefronts.

Storage containers were also being used to haul away items that can still be salvaged.

The flash flood quickly turned Branch Avenue into a river. Firefighters had to rescue more than two dozen drivers who were trapped inside their vehicles.

At Dean Estates in Cranston, the flooding displaced the tenants of more than two dozen units. The building has since been condemned.

The bottom windows were boarded up Monday and a security firm was on site to make sure people stay away from the building due to safety concerns.

A 12 News crew spotted what appeared to be a sinkhole that opened up in front of the steps leading into the building.

