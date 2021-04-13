RI averages a half-inch of snow in April; could we see any this month?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We’re now a ways into spring and even though it’s been on the mild side lately, there’s always the potential for snow during the month of April.

So, could we see any flakes in the coming weeks?

While snow in April is certainly possible, it isn’t easy. A lot of ingredients not only need to mix, but need to mix at the right time for it to happen.

For starters, you need cold enough air, which can be hard to come by in mid-April, but it’s certainly not unheard of. If you can get a decent shot of cold air to arrive overnight and have enough moisture in the air, some flakes could fly.

The sun angle plays a part as well, along with the ground temperature. Those would most likely prevent snow from sticking to the ground.

Looking ahead, Southern New England may not see snow any time soon, but our neighbors to the north and west might later this week.

As it currently stands, the best chance at seeing any snow stays well into northwestern Connecticut and western Massachusetts. It’s possible that higher-elevation areas could see a coating, depending on the track and strength of the storm and how much cold air is available.

For us locally, it’s looking like a chilly and rainy end to the work week.

But since we’re talking about snow, let’s take a look at the updated numbers.

The average snowfall for the entire month of April at T.F. Green Airport is 0.6 inches. Last year, 1.2 inches was recorded.

