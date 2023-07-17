EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A day after much of the area saw flooding rains, some residents found themselves pumping water out of their basements and backyards.

On Dewey Avenue in East Providence, one of the harder hit spots, several people were still dealing with the floodwaters on Monday.

Alex DaSilva told 12 News he’s lived in the neighborhood for nearly 18 years and the flooding has been getting worse as heavy rain events become more frequent.

In fact, Sunday’s storm nearly prevented him from getting into his home.

“Water would’ve been halfway up to my door, guaranteed,” DaSilva recalled after not driving through the flooded road.

And it’s not just affecting the residents of Dewey Avenue, according to DaSilva.

“The water builds up here and spills over onto the other street,” he explained.

DaSilva said he and his neighbors aren’t sure of the root cause of the flooding, but added that city officials are aware and looking into the issue.

Over in Cranston, there are a number of flood-prone spots, especially the areas of Atwood Avenue and Oaklawn Avenue. Anthony Moretti, the mayor’s chief of staff, said the flooding is an issue that can be fixed, but it all comes down to cost and where that funding would come from.

Moretti said the current infrastructure is outdated, adding that any effort to update it would be a large undertaking that involves both the city and the state.

The Oaklawn Avenue bridge is a notorious flooding location. An easier fix, according to Moretti, would be to remove the bridge, which is no longer used by railroads but still carries the bike path over the roadway.

Story continues below video.

Moretti said that with the bridge in place, the road must dip to allow vehicles to pass underneath. If it were to be removed, the road could be elevated and leveled out.

However, there aren’t currently any plans to take down the bridge or alter the bike path.

“We do have flashing lights that say do not enter when flooded,” Moretti said of that roadway.

As to whether safeguards may be installed to prevent drivers from passing through the floodwaters, Moretti said the city will look at all available options and the potential cost.

In the short term, his advice is to simply use common sense.

“Common sense, or social engineering, should be involved before civil engineering,” Moretti said.