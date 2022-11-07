Another day, another temperature record set in Rhode Island. As of noon Monday, Providence reached a temperature of 77°. That breaks the old record of 76°, from 2020. It’s the third day in a row of record warmth, after tying the record high on Saturday and breaking it on Sunday.

We are in the final hours of this warm spell. A cold front is pushing through today, bringing a return to more seasonable temperatures for tonight and Tuesday.

Highs will be than 20 degrees cooler for Election Day, only reaching the mid 50s despite sunny skies.