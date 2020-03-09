Record-breaking warmth thaws Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s been a few years since Southern New England has seen temperatures in the 70s in early March.

But just after noon on Monday, the thermometer T.F. Green International Airport read 72 degrees, breaking the region’s previous record for March 9 set four years ago.

“It’s great,” Barrington resident Victoria Parella said. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to come out here this year.”

India Point Park in Providence from Sky Drone 12

Parella, along with Amanda Cass of Weymouth, Mass., spent her afternoon at India Point Park practicing martial arts.

“This weather is great for being outside and training,” Cass said.

Cass said the pair usually practices indoors this time of year.

“We’re both lucky to be off today,” Cass said.

Astronomically, it’s still winter and to date, this year is nearly a full degree warmer than any other winter on record for Providence.

“I’m not a big fan of the snow, not into winter sports, so I was pretty happy to not really have to shovel this year,” Cass said.

Even though the region saw a bit of snow Friday night, there wasn’t much to shovel. Just days later, the temperatures were topping 65.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today… pic.twitter.com/jBJb7ofFHt — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) March 9, 2020

In North Kingstown, the temperature hit 69 degrees on Monday. Other high temperatures across the area Monday afternoon included Newport (59 degrees), Narragansett (57 degrees) and Woonsocket (74 degrees). Fall River and New Bedford also topped out at 65 degrees.

Max Caro of New Haven, Conn., who is a Barrington native, was at the park flying his recently purchased drone.

The waters off North Kingstown, RI from Sky Drone 12

“To have a day like this in March… it’s unbelievable,” Caro said.

Caro said he doesn’t like the cold and, even though it was a mild winter, he’s happy the spring warmth is back.

“This weather…hopefully it sticks around,” he said.

The long-range outlook for the rest of March indicates a high probability of warmer-than-average temperatures.