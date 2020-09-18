Raimondo issues statewide Drought Advisory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Gov. Gina Raimondo and her team issued a statewide Drought Advisory on Thursday to help raise awareness about the dry conditions the state is experiencing.

Federal, state and local experts took part in meetings held on Aug. 13 and Sept. 10, hosted by the Drought Steering Committee.

During the more recent meeting, the committee determined the data gathered supported making an official recommendation to the governor.

Raimondo offered encouraging words on the situation.

“I want to reassure Rhode Islanders that we have systems in place to respond to dry conditions, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation in the days and weeks ahead,” she said. “We are encouraging residents and businesses to identify their water supplier and watch for any water restrictions in their area. I also want to remind Rhode Islanders to be considerate of their water usage, because we all play a role in our state’s water conservation efforts.”

There are four major drought indices that are included in the assessment of current drought conditions:

The Palmer Drought Severity Index (PDSI) uses readily available temperature and precipitation readings to estimate relative dryness.

Here are some ways on how you can do your part in conserving water usage:

“While our state’s water supply system is designed to handle drought conditions, it is important for the public to be aware and take precautionary steps,” Water Resources Board Chairwoman Susan Licardi said. “WRB staff and our partners will closely monitor conditions moving forward.”

Although the Drought Advisory is the first of four drought levels, residents are encouraged to check in with their local water supplier for any possible restrictions.