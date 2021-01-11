Quiet weather continues locally to start 2021

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – So far the weather in 2021 has been fairly quiet across Southern New England. Now, yes, we’re only on the 11th day of the new year, but the weather has been, well, average.

We’ve had one day that reached 50 degrees, back on January 2nd, remember that?

Four days have only gotten to the upper 30s, with the remaining days being in the low to mid-40s.

The average temperature from January 1st through January 6th is 38 degrees. It actually drops to 37 degrees from January 7th through January 10th.

You may recall, we had a wet start to the new year. Some light rain fell which started out as some snow. A very similar situation happened just a few days later.

Besides that, we’ve seen pretty much nothing in terms of rain or snow. We’re slightly below average for snowfall for this time of year as well.

We’re just under 3 inches below normal for snowfall. This isn’t a huge gap, but with each passing day that we don’t receive snow, the gap will only get larger.

However, as we all know… all it takes it one snow event to change these numbers.

Back in the winter of 2014-2015, up to this date we had 5.6 inches of snow. We finished the winter season with over 75 inches of snow.

Now, this is not a guarantee to happen, but it just gives an idea that just because things are quiet now doesn’t mean it will stay this way through the winter.

Stick with the Pinpoint Weather team for any updates to the forecast over the coming winter weeks!