PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Record high temperatures were set all across southern New England making it hard to believe much of our area is under Winter Storm Watches.

Don’t get too comfortable with the warm temperatures though as some big changes are on the way.

Providence set a new daily high temperature while reaching 68 degrees early Wednesday afternoon. The previous record of 66 degrees was set back in 2017.

Other cities across the region also set new records.

Worcester – 65 degrees (previous record of 64 degrees in 2017)

Hartford – 71 degrees (previous record of 68 degrees in 1990)

Boston – 69 degrees (previous record of 68 degrees in 2017)