Southern New England Active Outages Map & Database

</p></pre>

Area Power Outages InformationNational Grid offers the following tips for customers to minimize inconvenience and maximize safety in the event that storm-related power outages occur.

National Grid customers who experience an outage should call 1-800-465-1212 to expedite restoration.

Eversource (previously Nstar) customers, report outages to 1-800-592-2000.

For customers of the Pascoag Utility District, report at outage by calling 401-568-6222.

People who depend on electricity-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. To register as a life support customer, call the company’s New England Customer Service Center at 1-800-322-3223. Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electricity wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization. Power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems or disable well pumps, so it’s an especially good idea to keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, as well as some canned food. Check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage period.

For more important information to keep your family safe, visit our Power Outage Safety Guide.