EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Strong winds brought on by an arctic front are causing problems in Southern New England.

A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line. Our Power Outage Database shows several hundred Rhode Island Energy customers are without power in the area.

As of 6 p.m., there were more than 1,500 outages statewide, and thousands more across the border in Massachusetts.

A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.@wearerienergy outage map shows roughly 870 customers without power in the neighborhood. Bad news on a dangerously cold night like this. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/wpg4UrDs6Y — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) February 3, 2023

Another tree came down on top of a home on Elwyn Street in Cranston.

Cranston police and fire are on Elwyn Street after a tree fell onto a home. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/S2nwqoodH8 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) February 3, 2023

Branches from a fallen tree punctured the front windows of a coach bus on Route 24 in Freetown.

A large tree also came down on Fireside Drive in Barrington, but it appears to have missed the house nearby.

The power outages come at a difficult time as the strong winds and rapidly falling temperatures are contributing to dangerously cold wind chills. Emergency warming centers are available in every city and town to anyone who needs shelter from the cold.

