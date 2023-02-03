EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Strong winds brought on by an arctic front are causing problems in Southern New England.
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line. Our Power Outage Database shows several hundred Rhode Island Energy customers are without power in the area.
As of 6 p.m., there were more than 1,500 outages statewide, and thousands more across the border in Massachusetts.
Another tree came down on top of a home on Elwyn Street in Cranston.
Branches from a fallen tree punctured the front windows of a coach bus on Route 24 in Freetown.
A large tree also came down on Fireside Drive in Barrington, but it appears to have missed the house nearby.
The power outages come at a difficult time as the strong winds and rapidly falling temperatures are contributing to dangerously cold wind chills. Emergency warming centers are available in every city and town to anyone who needs shelter from the cold.
12 News has crews out gathering information. Check back for updates.
