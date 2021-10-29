Power largely restored, but cleanup continues after October nor’easter

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — National Grid says most of its Rhode Island customers had their power restored by Thursday morning, but cleaning up all of the downed trees and branches from this week’s nor’easter will take some time.

Richard Patenaude of R. Patenaude Landscape LLC says he and his crews will be busy picking up debris from Tuesday night’s storm through next week.

Patenaude says he felt the nor’easter did more damage than the hurricanes and tropical storms that passed through over the summer.

“One, because the ground was so saturated, it made the trees a lot more vulnerable to come out of the ground and things like that,” he said. “There’s still a lot of leaves left on the trees, so with the winds that we had, you know, that’s what causes a lot of the damage, the trees coming over like that.”

Patenaude says his company has made calls from Warwick to Westerly over the past few days.

“It seems everywhere is hit a little bit with this storm, where usually they’re just coastal towns, but this one seems to hit everybody,” he added.

On Edythe Street in Warwick, a tree uprooted itself Wednesday morning on the property line of two homes.

The tree was still there Friday morning when 12 News spoke with homeowner Cindy Fallas.

“I couldn’t believe it was real,” she said.

According to Fallas, everyone in the home was sound asleep when they were awoken by a loud noise around 5:30 a.m.

“We saw just the massive tree laying here into the side of the house, and it was extremely close to where our bedrooms are,” Fallas recalled. “Luckily, it fell the right, the best direction it could have to land right in between the two houses.”

Had it gone a little more to the right or left, the tree could have broken through Fallas’ or her neighbor’s bedroom.

Fallas said the cleanup is expected to continue through the weekend.

“We’re hoping with some, luckily some wonderful neighbors bringing in some heavier equipment, that they can take care of the large parts of the tree,” she said.

Fallas says she’s just thankful no one was hurt.

“I guess if you’re going to get a severe storm, that’s definitely what can happen, but you don’t think it will happen until it does,” she said. “We’re just fortunate. We’re so lucky.”