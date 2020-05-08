Polar vortex could bring rare May snow, low temps to US East

by: MARK PRATT Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The eastern U.S. is about to get a cold spring farewell from winter’s bad boy, the polar vortex, which could bring rare May snowfall and record-low temperatures to some areas over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The National Weather Service says a low-pressure system off the coast of southern New England is pulling cold air down from the north.

Current forecasts call for perhaps as much as two inches of snow in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts Friday into Saturday, and rain with a flakes possible in the Boston area.

Massachusetts hasn’t had measurable snow in May since 2002.

