Polar vortex could bring rare May snow, low temps to US East

BOSTON (AP) — The eastern U.S. is about to get a cold spring farewell from winter’s bad boy, the polar vortex, which could bring rare May snowfall and record-low temperatures to some areas over the Mother’s Day weekend.
The National Weather Service says a low-pressure system off the coast of southern New England is pulling cold air down from the north.
- Weather Now: Strong to severe thunderstorms moving through »
- More Details: 7-Day Forecast »
- Radar: Interactive Map »
Current forecasts call for perhaps as much as two inches of snow in the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts Friday into Saturday, and rain with a flakes possible in the Boston area.
Massachusetts hasn’t had measurable snow in May since 2002.
Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog