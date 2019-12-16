Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Wintry mix to make for messy travel Tuesday morning

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DUI suspect arrested after crash involving snow plow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight into Tuesday morning as a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and regular rain moves into Southern New England.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the entire area from midnight Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow and sleet will develop after midnight, according to Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, and 1-3 inches of accumulations are expected before it changes over to rain, with smaller totals closer to the coast.

12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook »

As a result, the commute Tuesday morning will likely be a slow and slippery one, especially for inland areas, and some school delays are possible.

The rain showers are expected to continue throughout the day and may change back to light snow before moving out Tuesday night.

Michelle’s closely tracking the system as it moves closer. Tune in to Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12 for her updated forecast.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook - Only on WPRI.com

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com