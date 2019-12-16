Wintry mix to make for messy travel Tuesday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight into Tuesday morning as a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and regular rain moves into Southern New England.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the entire area from midnight Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Snow and sleet will develop after midnight, according to Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, and 1-3 inches of accumulations are expected before it changes over to rain, with smaller totals closer to the coast.
As a result, the commute Tuesday morning will likely be a slow and slippery one, especially for inland areas, and some school delays are possible.
The rain showers are expected to continue throughout the day and may change back to light snow before moving out Tuesday night.
Michelle’s closely tracking the system as it moves closer. Tune in to Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12 for her updated forecast.
