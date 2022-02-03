Icy roads expected for Friday morning commute as winter storm moves in

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A massive winter storm that’s slowly making its way across the country is expected to impact Friday’s morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Southern New England starting early Friday morning, with a mixture of freezing rain and sleet expected.

With the temperature expected to drop quickly, the icy mixture will likely make for a treacherous commute. Drivers are urged to plan ahead Friday and take it slow en route to their destinations, especially between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.





The freezing rain is expected to continue into the early evening before it begins to taper off around 7 p.m.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has directed all non-emergency state employees to stay home Friday and urged everyone who does have to go out to use extreme caution.

“We are asking everyone to be careful and stay off the roads if possible,” Baker said. “If you have to travel, please take extra time, drive slowly and look out for the flash freeze on the roads.”

Several school districts across Southern New England have switched to distance learning for Friday, including Coventry, East Providence, Warwick and West Warwick.

The storm has already impacted a number of flights to and from T.F. Green International Airport, many of which have been delayed.