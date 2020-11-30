Wind damage, power outages possible as stormy weather arrives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England is in for a stormy afternoon and evening and could see some scattered power outages and wind damage as a result.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts from 3 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, while northwestern Rhode Island is under a Wind Advisory.

The Pinpoint Weather Team says gusts of 50-60 mph or more are possible, so it’s advisable to secure outdoor furniture and holiday decorations and charge phones and other devices.

As the winds pick up, rain showers are expected to become steadier and heavier, and there’s a risk of downpours and isolated severe thunderstorms.

Heavy rain and gusty winds could cause slow and difficult travel conditions, with the potential for limited visibility and street flooding.

Stay with us for weather updates throughout the day on 12 News, WPRI.com and our apps.

