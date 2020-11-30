Wind damage, power outages possible as stormy weather arrives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England is in for a stormy afternoon and evening and could see some scattered power outages and wind damage as a result.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts from 3 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, while northwestern Rhode Island is under a Wind Advisory.

The Pinpoint Weather Team says gusts of 50-60 mph or more are possible, so it’s advisable to secure outdoor furniture and holiday decorations and charge phones and other devices.

Going to be an ugly afternoon and evening around New England. Keep your mobile devices charged. Report any outages at https://t.co/53hPwMIx0c, calling 1.800.465.1212 or texting 64743 https://t.co/6SKrnpqR6F — Ted Kresse (@TedKresse) November 30, 2020

As the winds pick up, rain showers are expected to become steadier and heavier, and there’s a risk of downpours and isolated severe thunderstorms.

Heavy rain and gusty winds could cause slow and difficult travel conditions, with the potential for limited visibility and street flooding.

