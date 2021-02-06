12 News Now: Parking bans issued ahead of Sunday storm; accumulating snow expected

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A quick-moving storm is expected to bring accumulating snow to Southern New England on Sunday, but there’s still some uncertainty with its track, which will determine just how impactful the storm is.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts from Sunday morning through late Sunday night with 5-9 inches of heavy, wet snow in the current forecast.

Northern Rhode Island will be under a Winter Storm Watch, meaning there’s the potential for 6 inches or more of accumulations.

Meteorologist Pete Mangione says the snowfall will begin between 8–10 a.m. Sunday (possibly earlier for the southwestern Rhode Island) and turn steadier and heavier by the afternoon. Some sleet or rain could mix in with the snow along the coast.

Stay with 12 News and the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the storm and its potential impacts, and be sure to download the Pinpoint Weather App to receive important updates on your phone or tablet.

The heavier snowfall during the afternoon and evening will likely result in slippery travel conditions, so drivers are advised to use caution and stay off the roadways if possible.

Several cities and towns including Woonsocket, West Warwick and Seekonk have issued parking bans ahead of the storm.

Wind gusts 30-40 mph are possible, which combined with accumulating snow could cause some power outages.

Sunday’s storm could also impact air travel, so keep an eye on our Flight Tracker for updates from T.F. Green.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected to be gone by 10 p.m. Sunday. Right now, the forecast calls for 5-9 inches of accumulations across the area, but those numbers could be adjusted up or down should the storm track shift as it gets closer.