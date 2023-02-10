Happy Friday!

What a difference a week can make! Last Friday we were seeing arctic air drop down over our region and we were talking about record-setting cold. This Friday? We’re seeing the potential for record-setting warmth!

We are starting off our Friday already on a warm note with temperatures in the low 50s. That’s well above average for this time of year where the lows typically drop down into the low 20s.

The mild morning conditions will give us a big head start on a warm afternoon. Highs will be topping out in the mid to upper 50s, getting close to 60° for a number of locations. We’ll also be seeing mostly clear skies and lots of sunshine leading to an overall stunning Friday afternoon.

While highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, we’ll be feeling a bit cooler with winds out of the west at 15-20 mph and gusting upward of 30mph. So don’t go running out the door without some light layers or a jacket.

A MAINLY DRY COOLER WEEKEND

Looking forward to this weekend it looks nice with mostly dry days, a decent amount of sunshine, and some more seasonable highs.

Late Sunday night into early Monday morning we’ll see the chance for some showers, mostly along the coast.

For this upcoming week, we’ll see some peaks and valleys with the daytime highs, but overall we’ll stay above average with Saturday and Monday being the coolest two days.