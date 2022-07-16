Happy Saturday!

We started off your Saturday with some thick fog in a few spots but it’s cleared out quickly.

Overall the weekend looks good with a blend of sunshine and some clouds at times. Humidity is up a bit today and then much higher by Sunday Afternoon.

Today will be mostly cloudy but some sunshine will pop up throughout the day. We’ll also be dealing with some more hazy conditions. A few spotty showers are possible but mostly in areas off to the west, any showers that do drift east will be light and brief.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s and upper 70s along the coast. Overnight tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with more patchy fog developing, and then clearing out by morning.

Sunday afternoon we’ll be warmer and more humid with a better chance for some scattered showers.

The next best chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Monday. Meanwhile, we are still seeing signs of heat increasing next week starting Tuesday and possibly extending into next Friday with highs each day around 90°.