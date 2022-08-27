Happy Saturday!

We started off our weekend on a bit of a foggy note, but as we continue through the rest of this morning it will gradually clear out and we’ll see a beautiful Saturday afternoon on the way.

Overall for your Saturday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s inland and upper 70s along the coast. We are seeing a small chance for some spotty showers, particularly offshore and along the coast, but most of the area looks to stay dry.

It’s a bit of a sad thought but we only have maybe a handful of summer weekends left for this year! If you were planning on heading towards the coast or out on the water for today it looks to be a great option!

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Overnight tonight a few stubborn clouds will stick around and we’ll stay on the muggy side with a lot of moisture lingering in the air. Sunday morning lows will only be in the upper 60s and you might run into some more patchy fog as well.

The second half of your weekend looks beautiful! Sunday will be slightly cooler and less humid with lots of sunshine.