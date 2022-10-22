Happy Saturday!

Our dry trend will continue into the first half of this weekend with beautiful weather on deck for today. It all comes to an end tomorrow though. An area of low pressure will track off our coast with showers and drizzle moving in by the afternoon.

Temperatures running 5-10 degrees above average this afternoon with abundant sunshine. It will be a great opportunity to get outside and do some fall activities.

During the late afternoon, we’ll start to see some scattered clouds move in overhead followed by some more dense clouds developing overnight tonight.

Sunday morning will start off cloudy and initially dry…

…but by the afternoon we’ll be seeing some widespread rain.

Showers will become more scattered but still stick around through to the start of the new week.