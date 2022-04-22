Good Morning and Happy Friday!

We’re starting our day off noticeably warmer with morning lows anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees warmer so no need to bundle up like Thursday morning.

Overall for your Friday, we’re expecting lots of clear skies and sunshine as well as some warmer more mild daytime highs.

Despite the sunshine and clear skies, we will still be dealing with some active weather this afternoon with a bit of a breeze setting up over the region. Sustained wind speeds will be from the NW at about 10-20 mph gusting upwards of 25mph.

It’s still expected to be a nice afternoon, with lots of sunshine and highs above average topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

Clear skies will stick around overnight into Saturday morning. That will allow for a cooler start to the day with lows dropping back down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Throughout the day Saturday sunshine will give way to increasing cloud coverage. Highs will also drop just slightly topping out in the low to mid-60s inland and in the mid to upper 50s along the coast.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We are leaning towards Saturday being the brighter and milder day. Mostly cloudy and much cooler on Sunday….even a slight chance of a few sprinkles on Sunday

After a dry stretch, we are expecting rain to return to the forecast next week.