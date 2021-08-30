Weather Now: Warm and Humid Monday with a Shower/T’storm; Tracking Ida

Good morning and happy Monday! We’re starting off the new work week with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s with some spotty fog in a few spots.

Throughout the day today, we’ll remain mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. We’ll all see the chance for a few isolated showers and storms Monday morning….certainly not too widespread, but any showers could contain heavy rain with so much moisture in the air.

During the middle of the day we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds followed by more rain chances later in the day and during the evening (after 5pm). We’ll have the chance for some isolated showers and storms again. Not everyone will see some rain, but the possibility will be there as a cold front approaches.

TRACKING IDA

Now Tropical Storm Ida made landfall yesterday in southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 storm with wind of 150mph! A catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds, and flooding rains impacted Louisiana and Mississippi with possible tornadoes as far away as Alabama.

Ida will continue to move northward up the Mississippi River Valley through Monday, bringing very heavy rain. Some areas could see 8-15″!

What is left of Ida will turn northeastward and move across Southern New England on Thursday, bringing a period of heavy rain to us….stay tuned!