Good morning. Summer hangs on this weekend with warmer than normal temperatures and dry skies. A “heads up”, though, if you’re thinking of going to the beach–as high surf and rip currents are likely from distant Hurricane Earl. New this morning: a High Surf Advisory has been issued for ocean-exposed beaches in southern New England through Saturday evening.

More details on beach conditions in a moment.

As for this afternoon, it’s turning into a beautiful September day. Low clouds and fog have cleared with mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 with northeast winds turning east at 5-10 mph.

Despite Earl passing nearly 1000 miles east of New England, swells from the storm are propagating towards our coastline, leading to the surf building to as high as 4ft to 7ft. That high surf will likely generate some dangerous rip currents. Keep in mind, since it’s past Labor Day, lifeguards are no longer monitoring the beaches. Please use caution this weekend.

For those attending a high school football game tonight, the weather looks delightful. Temperatures will cool from the 70s in the early evening to the low 60s by 10PM

You may notice the skies taking on a milky or hazy look late today and on Saturday. That’s due to smoke from wildfires in the western US tracking into New England. This smoke will be high in the sky and won’t affect air quality. It should, however, lead to some colorful sunsets and sunrises.

THIS WEEKEND: Warm and Dry

Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with summer-like highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will bring some extra clouds, but highs will still be in the 80s.