Happy Saturday!

We’re getting one more very mild day before Winter returns tomorrow and sticks around through to Valentine’s Day.

We’re already starting off our day on an unseasonably warm note with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds

Highs will be well above average once again this afternoon reaching the upper 50s. If we get enough sunshine, some communities could see highs near 60, approaching record territory. The record high for Providence is 60° set back in 1999.

Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting upwards of 20-25mph, with a turn to the northwest by evening. That turn in the winds to the northwest will be a sign that a cold front has pushed through the area, with a return to winter chill behind the front for Sunday.

In addition to being much colder tomorrow, an offshore storm will brush by southeastern New England with some light snow. Those snow showers will start to push into our region during the early morning hours.

Only a small accumulation is expected…a dusting to 1″, with some locally higher totals, in particular across southeastern Mass. and The Cape. This may be just enough to make some roads a bit slick, so Sunday use some extra caution.