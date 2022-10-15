Happy Saturday!

Looks nice this weekend with very mild afternoons and cool nights. The next chance of showers arrives on Monday, followed by chilly air Tuesday and Wednesday of next week

Your Saturday looks bright and sunny with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s, which is above average a slightly warm for this time of year.

We’ll continue to see clear skies throughout the evening and into the start of the day Sunday. Sunday afternoon a few extra clouds will begin to develop and roll in overhead, but we’ll still see some sunshine mixed in there.

Our next best chance for rain will be on Monday as we track some scattered showers, nothing in comparison to the soaking we saw Thursday into Friday.

The heavy rain that we just saw is not yet factored into the current drought monitor, we’ll get an update later this week. But as of right now most of Rhode Island is considered “dry” while along the coast and through SE Mass. we’re still seeing moderate drought conditions.

Either way, the heavy rain that we have seen periodically over the last month or two has really helped to improve conditions and get us out of the extreme drought that we were dealing with earlier this summer.