Happy Saturday!

After a cloudy and gray Friday, we are seeing the return of sunshine and blue skies this afternoon! Meanwhile, the second half of your weekend looks cloudy and rainy once again.

Today will be sunny and dry and if you’re hoping to get some of those decorations put up or perhaps search for this year’s Christmas tree, you’ll be battling a stiff northwest wind making things feel much colder out there. So overall, a decent day to get outside, but bundle up and be careful hanging any lights!

Daytime highs will be near 50 for most but feel like temperatures will remain back in the 40s due to very windy conditions. Wind speeds will be anywhere from 5-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25-30mph.

This has prompted a Gale Warning for coastal waters. It went into effect yesterday afternoon and continues through to one o’clock today. Seas out in the open water will be anywhere from about 4 to 6 feet.

The second half of your weekend looks to be a bit of a washout. Morning clouds will lead to early afternoon showers…

…followed by pockets of heavy rain throughout the evening.

Most of the rain will clear out during the overnight hours but a few quick sprinkles might still be lingering very early Monday morning.