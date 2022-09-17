Happy Saturday!

It was a cool morning, but not as chilly as it was Friday morning, with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

It’s hard to believe it’s the last weekend of summer. After a chilly start this morning, low humidity and mostly sunny skies, combined with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s will make for another beautiful September day.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids this afternoon head over to Freetown Elementary for Touch-a-Truck! It runs from noon to 3 o’clock and will feature, police, fire, and construction trucks, as well as Breaking News One!

Sunday will be noticeably warmer and a bit muggier with a breezy southwest wind. Highs will climb into the low to mid-80s inland with increasing clouds late.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are continuing to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Fiona as it rolls through the tropics. As of this morning Fiona is still a tropical storm sitting just southeast of Puerto Rico.

Fiona is expected to continue to track west throughout the rest of this weekend and track north over the Dominican Republic early next week. Fiona is also expected to continue to organize and strengthen into a category one hurricane by the start of the new week.

After passing north of the Dominican Republic most models are suggesting that Fion will continue to track northward and begin to hook to the east taking aim at Bermuda. We are going to continue to keep a close eye on this system.